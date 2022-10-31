Watch Now
Powerball tops $1 billion for Halloween night drawing

Fifth billion-dollar jackpot on history
Posted at 3:32 PM, Oct 31, 2022
The jackpot for tonight’s Powerball drawing has rolled to an estimated $1.0 billion.

The jackpot has rolled 36 times since the August 6, 2022 drawing, generating $49.9 million in contributions to Florida’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

Jackpot winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option of approximately $497.3 million.

In addition to the jackpot, players have the chance to win non-jackpot prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million by matching other number combinations.

Players win by matching the five white ball numbers (1-69) and the Power Ball number (1-26). The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are approximately 1-in-24.87.

