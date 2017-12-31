Powerball jackpot spikes to $440M; Mega Millions jackpot at $343M

The nation's two largest lottery jackpots are creeping up after drawings this week did not yield a winner in the Mega Millions jackpot nor the Powerball jackpot.

No one won the Powerball jackpot drawing on Saturday, and so the jackpot will spike to $440 million for Wednesday night's drawing. The cashout prize is an estimated $278.3 million.

Wednesday's numbers were 28, 36, 41, 51, 58 and the Powerball was 24.

The Mega Millions jackpot, meanwhile, did not have a winner on Friday and so Tuesday's jackpot is $306 million.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets cost $2 each.

The Powerball is drawn at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Wednesdays and Saturdays. The Mega Millions is drawn at 11 p.m. Eastern Tuesdays and Fridays.

