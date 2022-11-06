Powerball jackpot flirts with $2 billion after three months

A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69, and red Powerball 20. The next chance for someone to get lucky will be Monday night.

The new $1.9 billion jackpot is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 29 years. Winners of lottery jackpots usually prefer a lump sum of cash, which the Multi-State Lottery Association says would be $929.1 million for Monday's drawing.

The odds of any given ticket winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Those long odds have led to three months going by without anyone matching all six balls.

