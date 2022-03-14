North Fort Myers man wins million on scratch-off

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced Monday that a 65-year-old North Fort Myers man struck it lucky on one of their newest scratch-off games.

Jerrold Ott claimed a $1 million prize from the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Ott purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 1735 Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The new $50 game features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game.