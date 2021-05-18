Watch
Florida Lottery

Actions

Mega Millions now estimated $468 million

items.[0].image.alt
Florida Lottery
Mega Millions.jpeg
Posted at 10:27 AM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 10:27:48-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery game continues to grow.

According to the Florida Lottery, the jackpot drawing, for Tuesday, May 18th, is worth an estimated $468 million.

Jackpot prize winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $291.1 million. Jackpot prizes must be claimed within 60 days of the winning jackpot draw to receive the cash option.

Winners have 180 days from the applicable drawing to claim their prize.

MEGA MILLIONS | The Mega Millions jackpot is currently $468 million. Watch the drawing live Tuesday night on FOX 4

POWERBALL |The PowerBall jackpot is currently $201 million. Watch the drawing live Wednesday night on FOX 4

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku