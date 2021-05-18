Mega Millions now estimated $468 million

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery game continues to grow.

According to the Florida Lottery, the jackpot drawing, for Tuesday, May 18th, is worth an estimated $468 million.

Jackpot prize winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $291.1 million. Jackpot prizes must be claimed within 60 days of the winning jackpot draw to receive the cash option.

Winners have 180 days from the applicable drawing to claim their prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot is currently $468 million.

The PowerBall jackpot is currently $201 million.