Mega Millions drawing worth an estimated $370 million

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery game continues to grow.

The jackpot drawing, for Friday, May 7th, is worth an estimated $370 million, according to the Florida Lottery.

Good luck; your chances of winning are 1 in 302,575,350.

If you miss out on that jackpot, Friday night's Mega Millions, the PowerBall drawing is worth an estimated $20 million.

