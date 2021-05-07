Watch
Florida Lottery

Actions

Mega Millions drawing worth an estimated $370 million

items.[0].image.alt
Florida Lottery
Mega Millions.jpeg
Posted at 9:07 AM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 09:07:58-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery game continues to grow.

The jackpot drawing, for Friday, May 7th, is worth an estimated $370 million, according to the Florida Lottery.

Good luck; your chances of winning are 1 in 302,575,350.

If you miss out on that jackpot, Friday night's Mega Millions, the PowerBall drawing is worth an estimated $20 million.

MEGA MILLIONS | The Mega Millions jackpot is currently $370 million. Watch the drawing live Friday night on FOX 4

POWERBALL |The PowerBall jackpot is currently $157 million. Watch the drawing live Saturday night on FOX 4

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku