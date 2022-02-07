Lottery surpasses $41B in education contributions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announces today its latest transfer to the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) has brought its life-to-date education contributions to more than $41 billion over the past 34 years! So far in fiscal year 2021-22, the Lottery has averaged more than $5.9 million a day in contributions to education.

“Our latest milestone of $41 billion in contributions to education comes just five months after the Lottery reached its $40 billion milestone, which is truly incredible,” said Florida Lottery Secretary John F. Davis. “Our goal is that every student in every corner of Florida knows a brighter future is attainable. At the Lottery, we believe education is the catalyst for changing the trajectory of students’ lives, and it begins with us supporting today’s students as they aspire to learn and achieve greatness as tomorrow’s leaders.”

Since the Lottery’s inception, Florida’s public schools have received more than $21.9 billion, while colleges and universities have received a combined total of more than $11.1 billion. Additionally, more than $7.4 billion has been used to fund the Bright Futures Scholarship Program, which has enabled more than 917,000 students to attend college since 1997.

The benefits of these Lottery dollars flow from community to community—from the Panhandle to the Keys. Since 1988, the Lottery has established itself as a committed and dependable funding source for public education, contributing more than $1 billion annually for the past 20 consecutive years while remaining one of the most efficiently operated Lotteries in the country.