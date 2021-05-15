Watch
Lee County man wins 500,000 two weeks before his birthday

Posted at 1:34 PM, May 15, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Lee County man received the gift of a lifetime, winning a $500,000 top prize from a Scratch-Off game just before his birthday.

Rainey Adams, of Lehigh Acres, claimed a $500,000 top prize from the new MONEY MULTIPLIER Scratch-Off game, two weeks before his 57th birthday!

Adams purchased his winning ticket from Circle K, located at 16769 McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers.

This MONEY MULTIPLIER Scratch-Off game ticket features more than $48 million in total cash prizes and gives players an extra chance to win by matching the prize amounts in the Money Bonus Boxes. The overall odds are 1-in-4.04.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.

