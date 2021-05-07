Lee County man cashes in on top prize playing $2,000,000 50X CASHWORD scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Lee County man won the top prize playing a $2,000,000 50X CASHWORD scratch-off game.

Casey Kolaz, 42, of Saint James City, claimed a $2 million top prize from the $2,000,000 50X CASHWORD Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Fort Myers District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,760,000.00.

Kolaz purchased his winning ticket from Circle K, located at 10499 Stringfellow Road, in Saint James City. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $10 game, $2,000,000 50X CASHWORD, launched in December 2020 and features more than $229 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million! The game’s overall odds are 1-in-3.37.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.