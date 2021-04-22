Lee County man a $1 million winner in the 50X THE CASH SCRATCH-OFF game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Lee County man won $1 million from a scratch-off game.

Roger Ronk, 37, of Lehigh Acres, claimed a $1 million top prize from the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.00.

Ronk purchased his winning ticket from 7-Eleven, located at 530 Joel Boulevard in Lehigh Acres. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 game, 50X THE CASH, launched in September 2020 and features more than $131 million in cash prizes, including ten top prizes of $1,000,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.97.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.