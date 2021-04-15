Watch
Land O' Lakes man wins $235 million POWERBALL jackpot, youngest in Florida Lotto history

AP Photo/Alan Diaz
Purchased Powerball lottery tickets are shown Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016, in Miami.
Powerball tickets Florida Lottery
Posted at 2:59 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 14:59:27-04

A Land O' Lakes man won a whopping $235 million playing the POWERBALL.

Thomas Yi, 23, claimed a $235.4 million jackpot prize from the POWERBALL®drawing held on March 27, 2020 at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $160,038,447.27.

“Even after matching all six numbers, I was in disbelief and took my ticket to a retailer to have it checked,” Yi calmly told the Florida Lottery. “The clerk at the counter instantly became excited and kept repeating that I had won the $235 million POWERBALL jackpot. I knew then that this would be life changing.”

When asked what he plans to do next, Yi shared that despite the money, he still wants to pursue higher education in either a business or medical field. Yi is the youngest player in Florida Lottery history to claim a POWERBALL jackpot prize.

Yi purchased his jackpot-winning ticket from Publix, located at 16560 North Nebraska Avenue in Lutz. The retailer will receive a $95,000 bonus commission for selling the jackpot-winning POWERBALL ticket.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
