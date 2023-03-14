Watch Now
Lake County man wins one million dollar prize

Posted at 2:15 PM, Mar 14, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Lake County man wins a $1 million dollar prize from an instant lottery game.

The Florida Lottery announced William Rundall, 69, of Astatula, claimed the winnings from the "500X THE CASH" scratch-off game.

Rundall will take a one-time, lump sum payment of $820,000.00.  

 He purchased the ticket from Food Mart, located at 13512 Georgia Avenue in Astatula.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.  

  The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million.

