Haines City woman scratches off $1M winner

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announces that Angelina Decker, 45, of Haines City, claimed a $1 million prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.

Decker purchased her winning ticket from Superway, located at 201 Dundee Road in Dundee. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The game launched in February and features four top prizes of $15 million – the largest Scratch-Off top prize offered by the Florida Lottery.

The game also features 24 prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning are one-in-2.59.

