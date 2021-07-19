Fort Myers woman wins new truck from Florida Lottery second drawing

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced the winners from the second of three drawings in the Trucks, Bucks, and Trips Promotion! The top prize winner from the second drawing is Lisa Smith from Fort Myers.

She won a brand new 2021 Ford F-150 Guy Harvey Edition pickup truck, two second prize winners are each going on a VIP getaway trip to the Cayman Islands to meet Guy Harvey, and 40 third prize winners are each $1,000 richer!

One drawing remains in the Trucks, Bucks, and Trips Promotion, with the winners from the third drawing announced on August 9. Players may continue to enter non-winning GUY HARVEY $500,000 FLORIDA CASH Scratch-Off tickets into the promotion through August 2, for their chance to win once in a lifetime experiences and prizes. Complete list of winners!

The $5 GUY HARVEY $500,000 FLORIDA CASH Scratch-Off game launched in May and features more than $48.9 million in cash prizes, over $13 million prizes from $30 up to $1,000, and six top prizes of $500,000!

