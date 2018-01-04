Florida Lottery customers helped contribute $7M to education yesterday
6:12 PM, Jan 4, 2018
SOUTHWEST Fla. --- Florida Lottery announcing customers helped contribute millions of dollars to education from buying lottery tickets.
According to the Florida Lottery website, http://www.flalottery.com/brightFutures, the funds will continue to help students receive the Bright Futures Scholarship Program, which is primarily funded by the Florida Lottery.
The scholarship program was created in 1997 by the Florida Legislature to assist students in pursuing their postsecondary education.
Some customers buying more then one ticket hoping to have the lucky numbers to win millions.
A portion of every ticket purchased was transferred to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).
The Florida Legislature along with the Florida Department of Education will determine how the $7,000,000 will be divided.