Bonita Springs woman claims $494M share of Mega Millions jackpot

Posted at 1:38 PM, Feb 15, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery says a Bonita Springs woman claimed her share of the Mega Millions jackpot from October.

According to a press release from the Florida Lottery, Pamela Baker of Bonita Springs claimed her share of the $494 million Mega Millions jackpot from the drawing held Friday, October 14, 2022.
She chose to receive the prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment in the amount of $126,004,016.

The winning numbers were 09 - 22 - 26 - 41 - 44 and the Mega Ball was 19. The jackpot-winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven, located at 2980 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

