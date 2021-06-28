Watch
A woman from Naples wins $1 million from scratch-off game

Posted at 2:51 PM, Jun 28, 2021
NAPLES, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announces that Michelle De Vincent, 69, of Naples, claimed a $1 million top prize from the CASH CLUB Scratch-Off game at the Fort Myers District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.

The winning scratch-off game was purchased from Publix, located at 2450 Vanderbilt Beach Road in Naples. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

