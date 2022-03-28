2 more SWFL players each win $1 million on 'Gold Rush'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Two more Southwest Florida players struck gold on Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets in recent weeks.

David Romano, 53, of Naples, and Rogeria Campbell, 27, of Fort Myers, each claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office.

Romano chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. He purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 15265 Collier Boulevard in Naples. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Campbell also chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. She purchased her winning ticket from Gigi, located at 2130 Ford Street in Fort Myers. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

"Gold Rush" launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! Additionally, this ticket is filled with over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.65.

