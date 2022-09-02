Welcome The Coming Season With One Of These Fall Wreaths

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Autumn is almost here, and one of the easiest ways to decorate for the season is by adding a fall wreath to your front door.

Not only does a fall wreath stand out well when placed on the front door of your house or apartment, but adding a fall wreath to your door is also the quickest way to add a pop of festive color. Aside from the actual wreath, all you’ll need is a wreath hook like this one from Amazon for just $5.

We searched through the fall wreaths on Amazon to find the ones with the best reviews and best prices. Take a look at just some of the fall wreaths you’ll find on Amazon, all priced under $45.

It’s priced at $30.99, but you can save an extra $3 by clipping a coupon at checkout if you buy this 20-inch Rocinha Fall Wreath that’s ideal for Halloween, Thanksgiving and all of autumn. For indoor or outdoor use, the artificial wreath is made with moisture-resistant plastic and includes artificial pine cones, pumpkins and faux maple leaves.

The wreath has a rattan hoop for hanging and comes packaged in a box for off-season storage. The branches are also adjustable so they can expand and be moved into shape.

With more than 400 reviews, the wreath has 4.4 out of 5 stars. Customers say it has the perfect fall colors and is beautiful, though a few people say it is smaller than they expected, so make sure you measure your door before ordering to see if the wreath would fit well.

One customer who gave the wreath a full 5 stars says it is “simple yet lovely” and they are happy with their purchase.

“I’ve had this up on my door for 2 months now and it’s still super fluffy and no loose pieces,” Jonathan & Genesis Vargas wrote.

This Amforesj Artificial Fall Wreath is $41.99 and works both indoors and outside. Each wreath is handmade, so you can expect each one to be a bit different. While it is already pretty full, you can also add other flowers or seasonal decorations to make it even more unique.

The wreath includes bright oak leaves, small leaves, berries, small pumpkins, multi-colored leaves and more. While most people think of hanging wreaths on the front door, you can also hang this on a mirror, window or wall. You can even lay it flat on your dining table, putting it around the base of candles for a fall touch inside your home.

It has a 4.5-star rating from more than 700 customers, who say it’s beautiful and makes a nice gift.

Priced at $22.99, this J’Floru Artificial Fall Floral Wreath is full of bright colors with orange daisies, clusters of wildflowers and autumn leaves.

Measuring 20 inches, the wreath is designed for indoor use on a wall, window or fireplace. If you want to use it outside, just make sure to hang it under a covered porch to avoid rain and snow. It is handmade, so some flowers and leaves may fall off, but you can glue them back if it’s too noticeable.

With more than 1,000 reviews, the wreath has a total of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Around 69% of customers give it a full five stars. Customers say the wreath is perfect for fall, looks just like the product photos and is a nice size.

One customer who gave the wreath a full 5 stars says it is “absolutely lovely” — the perfect fall wreath.



“The colors are vibrant and realistic. My niece did a whole IG photo shoot in front of it; she liked it so much,” BCOCO wrote. “My only critique would be that it doesn’t come in multiple sizes. If this has caught your eye, do yourself a favor and buy this immediately.”



Priced at $24.99, this VGIA 18-inch Fall Wreath is perfect for anyone who loves harvest time. Embellished with wooden leaves, silk leaves and foam pip berries, it is maintenance-free and the brand says it will not wither over time.

For outdoors or indoors, you can place the wreath on your front door to welcome guests or hang it inside over a fireplace. You can also use it as part of a tablescape or other decoration. It has 4.6 out of 5 stars with more than 200 reviews.

This Besttrendy Fall Wreath with Warm Lights is regularly priced at $35, but is currently on sale for $26.99.

Along with a variety of fall favorites like maple leaves, pumpkins and sunflowers, it also includes 30 LED warm string lights to create a cozy autumn atmosphere. The wreath uses batteries, so you do not have to worry about hanging it near an outlet if you decide to put it outside.

With almost 500 reviews at press time, customers have given it a 4.5-star global rating. They say it is full and lush, the perfect size for a front door and comes in a nice box. One customer who gave the wreath a full five stars says it is prettier than they expected.

“I was so happy when I opened the beautiful box this wreath came in! I bought extra flowers and leaves because I figured I would have to add more fullness for the price of this wreath. Boy, was I wrong. It was plenty full and had so many different colored flowers and berries, I was just so pleased with the whole thing,” C. krenkel wrote. “If you can manage to make a big, orange or yellow bow it would be close to perfect. I will definitely order from the “BestTrendy Brand” again!!

Aside from Amazon, you’ll find fall wreaths at stores like Joann and Michael’s and you can even make your own. Will you be purchasing a fall wreath to add some color to your front door this autumn?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.