FAA reopens El Paso airspace

Update:

The FAA has reopened the airspace, and says there is no threat to commercial travel.

Original Reporting:

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has closed the airspace around El Paso International Airport in Texas for 10 days, grounding all flights to and from the facility due to unspecified “special security reasons.”

According to a notice posted on the FAA’s website, the temporary flight restrictions take effect from late Tuesday and will remain in place through Feb. 20, affecting commercial, cargo, and general aviation flights with no further explanation provided by the agency.

The closure does not include Mexican airspace, and the FAA and airport urged travelers to contact their airlines for updated flight information.

An FAA notice classifies the area as “(National) Defense Airspace." According to the notice, pilots who violate the restriction could be intercepted, detained and questioned by law enforcement.