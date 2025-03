ESTERO, Fla. — Florida Gulf Coast University Women’s Basketball is dancing once again.

The Eagles beat the Central Arkansas sugar bears 68 to 51 to secure the Atlantic Sun Conference.

With the win, the Eagles secured not only their 9th straight conference title but also punched their ticket to NCAA tournament.

As for who they will play in the first round, that won’t be announced until 8pm Sunday along with the full tournament field.