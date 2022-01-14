Tim Allen to reprise ‘Santa Clause’ role for new Disney+ limited series

Tim Allen is set to reprise a familiar role for a limited series for Disney.

On Friday, Disney+ announced that the actor had signed on to reprise his role as Santa from the "Santa Clause" film franchise.

"It’s clause for celebration! Tim Allen will reprise his role as Scott Calvin from “The Santa Clause” in a new Original limited series coming soon to DisneyPlus," the streaming giant announced on Twitter.

In the movies, Allen played Scott Calvin, who transforms into Santa after catching Santa Clause on the roof and scaring him to fall off.

The first film was released in 1994.

In the new series, Allen will play an older St. Nick looking for a replacement, Deadline reported.

Allen is set to be an executive producer on the new series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production is set to begin in March.