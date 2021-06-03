Taking the family to Avengers Campus? What you need to know to get the most out of your money

(KGTV) — Heading to Disneyland or California Adventure can be as much a math quiz for parents looking forward to seeing the looks of amazement on their kids' faces.

Before heading into one park or both parks, knowing the bill is important, and planning what to spend, and where, will make the trip that much easier — and less surprising to your bank account.

Here's a look at how to spend your money wisely on a trip to the Anaheim parks.

For the purpose of this discussion, we are considering a family of four (two adults and two children) in our estimates.

ONE-PARK TICKETS — Two adults, two children for one day Tier 5 on a weekend

Two adult tickets (ages 10 or older): $154 each

Two child tickets (ages 3 to 9): $146 each

Total (before taxes): $600

PARK HOPPER TICKETS — Two adults, two children for one day Tier 5 on a weekend

Two adult tickets (ages 10 or older): $209 each

Two child tickets (ages 3 to 9): $201 each

Total (before taxes): $820

THINGS TO CONSIDER ABOUT TICKETS

When purchasing tickets, the day you choose, the tier your choose, and the type you choose can impact the total price you pay for tickets:

A reservation must be made for the day of your visit, in addition to purchasing a valid ticket for that day.

Weekday tickets are usually cheaper than weekend tickets.

One-park tickets are cheaper than park-hopper tickets.

Tickets at lower tiers are cheaper than their higher tier counterparts. So Tier 5 tickets cover all corresponding days and lower, but Tier 3 tickets will not cover Tier 4 or 5 days on Disneyland's calendar.

FASTPASS and Disney MaxPass services are suspended for the time being and are not available for purchase or use.

Magic Morning and Extra Magic Hour offerings are unavailable also.

For more information on Disneyland's tickets, click here.

FOOD AND DRINKS

For this estimate, we considered two entree meals for adults and two kids meals for children from the Pym Test Kitchen. Of course, what you pay for food and drink may fluctuate depending on where you go and what you buy. (Menu and prices at Pym Test Kitchen)

At the Pym Test Kitchen, we chose:

Not so Little Chicken Sandwich (fried chicken sandwich with crispy potato bites): $15.49

Caesar Salad and Colossal Crouton (romaine salad with toppings): $12.49

PB&J Flavor Lab (assemble your own peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Comes with mandarin, coconut milk yogurt, and choice of small milk or water): $7.99

Mini Pasta and Impossible™ Meat-balls (rigatoni and ditalini pasta with plant-based meatballs and tomato sauce. Comes with mandarin, coconut milk yogurt, and choice of small milk or water): $8.99

Two bottles of water ($3.99): $7.98

Total (before taxes): $52.94

MERCHANDISE

Gifts and gadgets are always a draw at Disneyland and California Adventure, and Avengers Campus has no shortage of cool collectibles and merchandise for every fan over at WEB Suppliers — young or old, new or novice.

For our imaginary family of four, we pulled one gift per person and included two t-shirts and two Web Shooter toys that can also be used on the park's new Spider-Man attraction. Of course, there are items across a range of prices for every visitor to choose from:

Two t-shirts: $36.99 each

Two Web Shooter toys: $29.99 each

Total (before taxes): $133.96

Web shooter attachments that customize the toy and give a different experience on the Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure are also available for another $24.99. The store also has a variety of pins, patches, keychains, water bottles, mugs, hats, and other accessories and action figures available.

This story originally reported by Mark Saunders on 10News.com.