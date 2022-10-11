Watch Now
Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian reveals she had tumor removed from her face

Khloe Kardashian
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Khloe Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Khloe Kardashian
Posted at 6:57 PM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 18:57:18-04

Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian revealed that she had a tumor removed from her face.

"The Kardashians" star took to social media Tuesday to detail her skin cancer scare, TMZ and NBC reported.

In a series of posts, Kardashian told fans she initially thought it was a zit, but after seven months and it not budging, she decided to the spot biopsied.

The 38-year-old said two separate doctors who performed biopsies on the bump told her that what they saw "was incredibly rare" for someone her age.

Kardashian said a few days later, she was told she'd need "an immediate operation" to remove the tumor from her face.

She also revealed that when she was 19, she had a cancerous mole removed.

Kardashian said the reason why she was sharing her story was to remind everyone to get check-ups frequently.

At the end of the series, the media outlets reported that Kardashian thanked her doctors for catching it early.

