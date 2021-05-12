Now casting! 'Legends of the Hidden Temple' reboot seeking adult contestants

TUCSON, Ariz. — The '90s competition show "Legends of the Hidden Temple" is making a comeback, this time with adult contestants!

The CW Network has ordered a "new, re-imagined edition of the iconic Nickelodeon adventure series," although a premiere date has not yet been announced.

The show, which originally aired from 1993-1995, had younger contestants take part in physical tasks that included running, rope climbing, and more.

The CW says many of the original show's iconic sets, including "Olmec," the giant talking Mayan head, "The Steps of Knowledge," and the "Moat Crossings," will return.

"Once again, the gate to Olmec’s temple is about to open, but this time it’s for grown-ups!" the show's description says.

How to sign up:

To try out for the show, you must be 21 or older and be in the Los Angeles area in July.

The show is looking for teams of two.

To apply, fill out the form here.

This reboot was first announced in December 2019 and was originally planned to air on Quibi's streaming service.

Quibi shut down a year later due to a low subscriber base.

Joey Greaber at KGUN first reported the story.