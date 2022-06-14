Lizzo changes 'Grrrls' lyric over ableism claims

Lizzo took to social media to announce that she is removing a word from her newest single after it was called out as an ableist slur.

On Tuesday, the singer issued an apology and has since updated the song "Grrrls" after it was brought to her attention that a word she used in the song was “a harmful word.”

“Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language,” the "Truth Hurts" singer wrote. “As a Black fat woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally). This is the result of me listening and taking action."

According to USA Today, Lizzo used a version of the word spastic, with many claiming it is an ableist slur.

NPR reported that the term has previously been used to describe people with spastic paralysis and cerebral palsy.

The song appears on her upcoming album "Special."

CNN reported that the singer has since changed the lyric to "Hold me back."