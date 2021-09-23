Watch
'Harry Potter' actor carted off Wisconsin golf course after collapsing

AP Photo/Ashley Landis
Actor Tom Felton is helped after collapsing on the 18th hole during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Posted at 5:28 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 17:28:35-04

SHEBOYGAN, Wisc. — Tom Felton, known for his role as Draco Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" films, was carted off the Whistling Straits Golf Course Thursday afternoon.

The Associated Press reported that he collapsed on the 18th hole during a practice day of the Ryder Cup.

Photos show Felton laying on a stretcher in a cart while being attended by staff, as well as people helping Felton stand.

Officials have not announced Felton's condition.

Felton participated in the Ryder Cup Celebrity Match at Whistling Straits, which pits U.S. and European teams consisting of sports and films stars against each other.

TMJ4 initially reported this story.

