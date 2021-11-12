Disney+ announces slew of new shows, movies that are coming to the platform

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — To celebrate its second anniversary, Disney+ announced a slew of new shows and films that will be coming to the streaming platform, including multiple titles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Disney+ revealed the new titles in a string of tweets, starting with a new “Ice Age” film, called “The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild.” It will be available for streaming on Jan. 28.

Streamers will also get a new original series based on the film “Big Hero 6” called “Baymax!” It’s set to be released in the summer of 2022.

A new version of “Cheaper by the Dozen” will be streaming on the platform starting March 2022. The updated film will feature a multi-racial family, with Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff starring as the parents.

A sequel to the musical film “Enchanted” is coming to the platform in the fall of 2022. It will be called “Disenchanted." The original movie is streaming now on the service.

A new animated version of “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” is coming to Disney+ on Dec. 3. And an animated movie called “Diary of a Wimpy Kid – Rodrick Rules” will come to the platform in 2022.

A documentary series about The Beatles is coming to Disney+. The three-part event called “The Beatles: Get Back” will start airing on Nov. 25. The platform shared the first clip of the show on Twitter.

“Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers” is getting a reboot as an original movie starring John Mulaney and Andy Samberg. It will start streaming on Disney+ in the spring of 2022.

An original movie called “Better Nate Than Ever” will start streaming on the platform in the spring of 2022. It will star Aria Brooks, Michelle Federer, Rueby Wood, Norbert Leo Butz, Lisa Kudrow, and Joshua Bassett.

Disney+ shared a photo from the set of the sequel to “Hocus Pocus,” which is coming to platform in the fall of 2022.

A live-action retelling of “Pinocchio” will come to Disney+ in the fall of 2022. It will star Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans, and the voices of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco.

A new original series from National Geographic is coming to the platform in 2022. “Limitless With Chris Hemsworth” will star the “Thor” actor as he pushes “the boundaries of human potential.” Another Nat Geo series starring Will Smith will premiere on Dec. 8, called “Welcome to Earth.” And a third Nat Geo series will begin streaming in 2022 called “America the Beautiful."

A new original movie called “Sneakerella” will premiere on the service on Feb. 18.

A reboot of the TV show “The Proud Family” is coming in February 2022, called “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.”

An original series called “Willow” will begin streaming on the service in 2022. It will be based on the 1988 film of the same name, and it will star Warwick Davis, who appeared in the movie.

An original series in the “Cars” universe will begin streaming in 2022. “Cars on the Road” will star Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guys as Lightning McQueen and Mater.

A new animated series from Pixar called “Win or Lose” will come to Disney+ in the fall of 2023.

A new short-form series called “Zootopia+” will come to the platform in 2022, based on the film “Zootopia.”

A new long-form musical series called “Tiana” will come to the streaming platform in 2023, based on the “Princess and the Frog” film.

Marvel announced several new shows coming to Disney+, including “X-Men ‘97” coming in 2023, “Moon Light” which is coming soon, “She-Hulk” coming soon, “Ms. Marvel” coming in the summer of 2022, “Echo” coming soon, “Spider-Man: Freshman Year” coming soon, “I Am Groot” coming soon, “Ironheart” coming soon, “Agatha: House of Harkness” coming soon, “Marvel Zombies” coming soon, “Secret Invasion” coming soon.

Disney+ also released several movies and TV series on the platform on Friday. The following titles were added to the service: “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings,” “Jungle Cruise,” “Home Sweet Home Alone,” “Olaf Presents,” “Frozen Fever,” “Paperman,” “The Ballad of Nessie,” “Feast,” “Get a Horse!,” “The Little Matchgirl,” “Tick Tock Tale,” “Tangled Ever After,” “Ciao Alberto,” “The Simpsons in Plusaversary,” “The World According to Jeff Goldblum,” “Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett,” “Marvel Studios' 2021 Disney+ Day Special,” and “Entrelazados.”

Disney+ is also offering a limited-time promotion. Starting Nov. 12 through Nov. 14, new and eligible returning subscribers can get one month of Disney+ for $1.99.