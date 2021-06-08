Bruce Springsteen revives Broadway show for fully-vaccinated audiences only

The Boss is returning to Broadway this summer.

Bruce Springsteen is reviving his one-man show "Springsteen on Broadway," with shows slated to begin on June 26 at the St. James Theatre and run to Sept. 4.

Springsteen announced the news on Twitter Monday.

“I loved doing Springsteen on Broadway and I’m thrilled to have been asked to reprise the show as part of the reopening of Broadway,” said Springsteen in a statement.

“Springsteen on Broadway” debuted in 2017 with 236 sold-out performances. The show closed in 2018.

According to the Associated Press, the rocker will perform 15 songs and talk about growing up in New Jersey.

Audience members will have to provide proof they are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to enter the theater.

Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a vaccinated adult and provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at noon eastern time.