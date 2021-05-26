Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Actor John Cena faces backlash in China over Taiwan comment

items.[0].image.alt
Scott Roth/Scott Roth/Invision/AP
Actor John Cena attends the the Road to "Fast & Furious 9" Concert at Maurice A. Ferré Park on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)
John Cena
Posted at 3:22 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 15:22:18-04

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Actor John Cena has apologized to fans in China after he called Taiwan a country in a promotional interview for his upcoming film and became the latest celebrity to face the fury of Chinese nationalists.

In a short video posted Tuesday, Cena did not refer to Taiwan or go into much detail about the incident, which occurred when he was doing a promotion for “Fast & Furious 9” with Taiwanese media.

“In one interview, I made a mistake,” he said in heavily accented Mandarin Chinese.

It was unclear if Cena’s apology worked, as many comments on Chinese social media in response to his video were negative.

Likewise, Cena was also facing scorn back in the United States, where Sen. Tom Cotton called the apology “pathetic."

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku