Elon Musk's Neuralink gets FDA approval to start clinical trials

Neuralink is one step closer to implanting computer chips into people's brains.

The company, which was founded by Elon Musk, announced on Thursday that it received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to begin its first human clinical study.

"This is the result of incredible work by the Neuralink team in close collaboration with the FDA and represents an important first step that will one day allow our technology to help many people," the company said in a tweet.

Neuralink said its initial goal is to give people with quadriplegia the "ability to control their computers and mobile devices with their thoughts."

SEE MORE: Racing Thoughts: Quadriplegic man drives race car with his brain

The company stresses that its implant can withstand "physiological conditions several times harsher than those in the human body."

Neuralink adds that the implant is powered by a small battery, which is charged wirelessly.

The process of inserting the implant into the brain is done by a robot, according to the company.

"The threads of our implant are so fine that they can't be inserted by the human hand," Neuralink states. "Our surgical robot has been designed to reliably and efficiently insert these threads exactly where they need to be."

The company is currently accepting applications from people interested in joining future clinical trials.

Anyone with quadriplegia, paraplegia, vision loss, hearing loss or the inability to speak is invited to apply.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com