Dunkin’s New Summer Menu Includes A Cake Batter Latte

While the calendar may still say spring, summer has officially arrived at Dunkin’. The coffee and doughnut chain just released their summer menu and it’s full of sweet treats and refreshing goodies for hot summer days.

Kicking off the summer drink menu is a brand new Cake Batter Signature Latte, which combines smooth espresso with cake batter flavor. The frozen drink is then topped with whipped cream, a mocha drizzle and rainbow sprinkles.

If you want something lighter, you’ll also find a new Mango Pineapple Dunkin’ Refresher that features mango and pineapple fruit flavors, combined with your choice of green tea, coconut milk or lemonade.

Dunkin'

If you’re wanting to pair some food with the new drinks, you’ll find new Cornbread Donuts and Cornbread Munchkins, which have a sweet and savory corn-cake base, plus glaze.

For something that’s more like lunch than breakfast, the summer menu also includes a new Tomato Pesto Grilled Cheese. Served hot, the sandwich features oven-roasted tomatoes, nut-free pesto spread and melted white cheddar cheese between slices of Dunkin’s toasted sourdough bread, which is baked from a recipe created especially for Dunkin’.

Dunkin'

While not new, Dunkin’s Butter Pecan Iced Coffee is also back by popular demand. The drink has flavors of butter roasted pecan and sweet cream, which are combined with original blend iced coffee. You can also have the butter pecan flavor swirl added to hot coffee, espresso drinks, frozen coffee or frozen chocolate.

Fan-favorite Sunrise Batch Iced Coffee, which is part of Dunkin’s Limited Batch series, is also returning. The medium roast coffee features a blend of beans sourced from Kenya and Latin America and includes notes of cocoa and toasted nuts.

Dunkin'

Starbucks is also kicking off summer early with a handful of new beverages, including a Yuzu Passionfruit Starbucks M:LK Cream Oolong, a Strawberry Mango Jelly Starbucks M:LK Cream Oolong, a Mango on the Beach Frappuccino and a Seaside Macadamia White Chocolate Frappuccino.

The Mango on the Beach Frappuccino is a combination of mango sauce blended with milk and ice, layered on a bed of mango jelly chunks and topped with whipped cream and a dusting of golden graham cracker crumbs.

The Seaside Macadamia White Chocolate Frappuccino is made with white chocolate macadamia syrup blended with milk and ice, poured over a swirl of blueberry sugar powder, then topped with fluffy whipped cream and graham cracker crumbs.

Starbucks

They all sound perfectly summery. Which treat will you be trying first?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.