Dunkin’ Holiday Drinks Are Back And There’s A New Christmas Cookie-Inspired Cold Brew

Dunkin’s holiday menu has officially returned and includes returning seasonal fan favorites and a new iced coffee for people who’ve always wanted to drink a Christmas cookie.

Among the repeat favorites are Dunkin’s Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte, which is available hot or iced, as well as the Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte, which is topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a dusting of cinnamon sugar. The chain’s Holiday Blend Coffee, which features notes of sweet molasses and dried fruit, is also returning.

Dunkin'

The bold new drink for 2022, the Cookie Butter Cold Brew, is made with slow-steeped cold-brew coffee that is blended with notes of brown sugar and baked cookie flavors. Although the drink is served cold, it’s full of warm spices like cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg, plus a hint of caramelized baked cookie. The drink is then topped with creamy Cookie Butter Cold Foam and cookie butter crumbles.

Happy holidays indeed!

Dunkin'

Foods On Dunkin’s 2022 Holiday Menu

Along with the return of the Cranberry Orange Muffin, you’ll also find two new food items for the holidays, including a Cookie Butter Donut, which would likely pair well with the new Cookie Butter Cold Brew. Made with a classic yeast doughnut shell, it is filled with cookie buttercream filling, topped with maple-flavored icing and covered in a layer of cookie pieces.

Dunkin'

If you need something with a slightly better protein-to-carb ratio for breakfast, the new Pancake Wake-Up Wrap includes eggs, melted American cheese and the choice of sausage or bacon, wrapped in a warm and fluffy pancake with a hint of maple flavor cooked in. The Pancake Wake-Up Wrap is served with a side of syrup for either dipping or pouring over.

Dunkin'

You can also treat your furry friends to some Dunkin’ goodies this holiday season with a new Dunkin’-inspired dog toy collection that supports the company’s Joy in Childhood Foundation.

The dog toys are available as a gift with a donation at select Dunkin’ locations and can also be bought online at BarkShop.com. Chew toys include ones that look like Dunkin’s signature iced coffee or hot coffee cups for a $12 donation, or a chocolate glazed doughnut, a stack of doughnuts on a rope, a Dunkin’ Munchkin, or a crinkle bag with doughnut each for a $15 donation.

Bark, Inc.

What’s On The 2022 Starbucks Holiday Menu?

While Starbucks hasn’t introduced any new drinks for this holiday season, the popular Peppermint Mocha is returning on Nov. 3 for the 20th year. The coffee chain is also bringing back its Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Irish Cream Cold Brew and nondairy Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte.

While the drinks are all repeats, Starbucks does have a new bakery item coming for the holidays. A Starbucks representative tells Simplemost the new Chocolate Pistachio Swirl features a creamy chocolate filling with notes of cinnamon and coffee swirled into buttery brioche-inspired dough with mint chocolate chips and chopped pistachios. The new treat joins the returning Reindeer Cake Pop, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, Cranberry Bliss Bar and Snowman Cookie.

Starbucks

Are you still in fall mode or are you ready to bring on the holiday flavors?

