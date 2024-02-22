Dunkin’ has a churro latte and doughnut on its spring menu

Dunkin’ is officially saying goodbye to winter and hello to warmer weather with the launch of their new spring menu.

The menu now includes three brand-new drinks and three food items ranging from a new doughnut and banana bread to a breakfast empanada.

If you need a bit of caffeine, you’ll find two new Sparkd’ Energy drinks in Berry Burst (strawberry and raspberry) and Peach Sunshine (lychee and peach), plus a Churro Signature Latte and Cinnamon Vanilla Coffee.

The Churro Signature Latte combines espresso with a sweet churro flavor and is topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a dusting of cinnamon sugar. The Cinnamon Vanilla Coffee blends Dunkin’s original coffee and cream, plus notes of churro and vanilla flavors. Both coffees can be ordered hot or iced.

Dunkin'

The perfect pairing for the Churro Signature Latte is the new Churro Donut, which is rolled in cinnamon sugar. Dunkin’ says the deep-fried cake doughnut “offers a soft, pillowy interior to contrast the rich, cinnamon sweetness on the outside.”

You’ll also find a new Banana Chocolate Chip Bread and a Breakfast Empanada made with scrambled eggs, sausage and cheddar cheese, all inside a flaky and buttery crust.

Dunkin'

Dunkin’ is also offering up some spring deals so you can try out the new menu at a discount, like $2 medium Cinnamon Vanilla Coffee on Leap Day, Feb. 29, when you order in the Dunkin’ mobile app.

You’ll also find a coupon for a $3 medium Cold Brew when you order it through the app any time from March 1-April 30. The coupon will renew itself once it’s used, so you can take advantage once per day through the end of April.

If you don’t already have a Dunkin’ rewards account, you can also earn a free medium beverage if you sign up now through June 30.

