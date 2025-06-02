"Your résumé is like a first date": Inside the brutal new job search reality

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Local job seekers are facing a challenging market as businesses are hiring at the slowest pace in more than a decade, with about a quarter of unemployed people remaining jobless for six months or longer.

Senior Reporter Emily Young learns the tips to get you a job:

Fort Myers based career coach Rasheka Battle says getting a job in today's market requires strategic planning and precision.

"How I get people to understand how the process goes in general I just think about dating. That résumé is the first date cause that person, they're just taking a look at what you have, you're résumé and interviewing it goes hand-in-hand as a first date," Battle said.

Battle, a certified career coach and founder of Career Clinic, in Fort Myers, has extensive experience as an HR specialist with companies including UPS, Walgreens and the CDC. She has both sifted through and helped craft thousands of resumes throughout her career.

According to Battle, local employers have become much more selective in their hiring practices, partly because Florida's minimum wage has increased by $1 each year since 2020.

"It's no longer a rush to hurry up and try to hire someone just to hire someone and put them in a seat and train them. How most people think. Now it’s I wanna make sure that I hire the qualified person," Battle said.

Battle emphasizes that job seekers need to ensure their resumes are precisely tailored to each position and submitted through the appropriate platforms.

"I have a young lady right now. She's been applying for jobs on indeed. She's like no one is reaching out to me, you're not indeed, you are LinkedIn material," Battle said.

Different job platforms cater to different types of positions, with Indeed typically featuring more entry-level and hourly positions, while LinkedIn caters to professional and management roles. Choosing the wrong platform can waste valuable time during a job search.

Most companies now use AI to filter candidates, making the right keywords in a resume more crucial than ever.

"The system decides if the person is qualified or not. So sometimes when you're getting that automatic rejection it’s not an actual person that is rejecting it," Battle said.

While career coaches offer valuable guidance for job seekers, their services represent an additional expense that may be unrealistic for those experiencing long-term unemployment.

