TUNES & TACOS: Fort Myers' Taco Fest to feature rising country star Aydin Holt from LaBelle

DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — On March 10, downtown Fort Myers will be alive with a fusion of flavor and sound as Centennial Park hosts the much-anticipated Taco Fest. Crowds will gather not only for the delicious tacos but also for live performances, with country music sensation Aydin Holt from LaBelle taking the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater stage to to spice of up the festival.

Aydin Holt says having the opportunity to play at Taco Fest means a lot to him.

“It's just so blessed that my journey has come this way in such a short amount of time - it's just been so awesome," Holt shared.

Despite being only 18 and relatively new to the music scene with just six weeks of performances under his belt, Holt's passion for music traces back to his childhood.

He fondly recalls how his musical journey started at 12-years-old with lessons from his uncle, who, despite his recent passing from cancer, continues to inspire Holt.

"Every day I'm up on stage it's just the best feeling because I feel like he's there singing with me and watching," Holt expressed.

Drawing influence from artists like Tyler Childers, Holt has developed his unique "Red Dirt Country" style, blending traditional country sounds with a bluesy twist.

Fans can look forward to a special surprise at his performance - a rendition of Zack Bryan's "Something in the Orange" accompanied by a harmonica.

Since he’d never been to the amphitheater, Holt came out with his mother, Heather Holt, ahead of the festival to play a few songs to get a feel for the acoustics.

Heather, serving as Aydin's proud "momager," expressed her immense pride in her son's achievements.

"He’s come such a long way in such a short amount of time. I’m his biggest fan, and our whole family is completely proud of him," she said.

Taco Fest promises a feast for both the ears and the taste buds, featuring 14 food trucks and over 30 vendors, each offering their unique take on tacos.

Entry to the festival is $10, but for those looking for an elevated experience, a VIP section with center stage seating, beer vouchers and more is available for $40. A portion of the proceeds will support the Dr. Piper Center, aimed at enhancing the social and economic well-being of older individuals in southwest Florida.

Taco Fest is not just about great food and music; it's a celebration of community and talent.

As Aydin Holt looks forward to his future in music, he also remains grounded in his roots, grateful for the support from his hometown of LaBelle.

"A very good community, they’re all very nice, all very supportive," Holt remarked, laughing as he added, "And they do tell me the truth - if I mess up they’ll tell me, and I like that."

Join the festivities at Taco Fest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 10 at Centennial Park, and indulge in the flavorful combination of tacos and tunes.