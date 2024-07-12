SHUT DOWN FOR 3 DAYS: I-75 at Colonial ramps close for 3 days

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Right off I 75 and Colonial Blvd in Fort Myers, expect some traffic delays and ramp closures this weekend.

The Florida Department of Transportation tells us we are in the last phase of theDiverging Diamond Interchange project.

Cones and signs will be in the area all weekend, starting Friday around 9. Both Colonial Blvd exit ramps, north and south, will be closed for crews to work. Lane re-striping, installation of signage, and traffic signals are some final touches.

Alternate routes for you:

I-75 north- and southbound motorists will use the State Road 82/Dr Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard exit (Exit 138) and Ortiz Avenue or Forum Boulevard to reach Colonial Boulevard. Colonial Boulevard motorists wishing to continue on Colonial Boulevard will use Ortiz Avenue to Dr Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard to Forum Boulevard to circumvent the interchange area.

Roads should be back open Monday, July 15th at 6 am.