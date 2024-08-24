FORT MYERS, Fla. — Residents of Florida have an opportunity to purchase storm supplies at a discounted price.

Sales Tax-Free Hurricane Preparedness starts Saturday; Get ready, just in case

During the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, from August 24th through September 6th, customers will not have to pay taxes on items such as batteries, pet supplies, portable generators, and more.

Click this link for a Hurricane Preparedness Kit List,

According to the Florida Disaster.org Division of Emergency Management, you should make a plan.

Ask yourself:



How will I receive emergency alerts and warnings? What is my shelter plan? What is my evacuation route? What is my family/household communication plan?

Hurricane season runs from June 1st until November 30th. The Ace Hardware associate Greg Harper tells Fox 4 that they expect shoppers to come at the tail end of the sales tax free holiday but he suggest people to snag your items sooner than later.