RAIN OR SHINE: Bad weather doesn't stop the fun at the Seafood and Music Festival

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The weather may not be ideal but that’s not stopping the 4th Annual Fort Myers Seafood and Music Festival.

The rain on Saturday pushed the schedule for the festival back a few hours, starting at 3p.m. instead of 11a.m.

The family friendly weekend event invites people to come out and enjoy fresh seafood and live music.

From crab cakes and jambalaya to paella and fresh cooked fish right on the grill, people have plenty of options.

The rain earlier in the day canceled a few of the bands, but the live music returned for the rest of the evening.

Scott Martin and his wife are in town from New York and still came out to the festival for a good time despite the rain.

Martin said, “You know we’ll try anything once. You know some lobster, maybe some grouper. I’m not a big fish eater, but when I'm here, I try to go out of my box and try different things.”

Martin and his family had plenty of things to try at the Seafood and Music Festival.

On Sunday, the festival hours are from 11a.m. to 6p.m.

