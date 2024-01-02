Questions fester on USPS taking any action on downtown Fort Myers post office

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The post office in downtown Fort Myers has been closed since Hurricane Ian.

Fort Myers city leaders tell Fox 4's Briana Brownlee it's been too long since they have gotten an answer about the plan for the building that serves so many nearby government agencies and businesses.

"Constantly every week, businesses, individuals even our state and federal, our county and our local governments are deprived postal services," said Liston Bochette, who represents Ward 4 on the city council.

"The government and federal government and the courthouse are here, they all have to go out somewhere else," Councilman Bochette said.

He added that the wait could be a couple of years for the a new location to come to downtown Fort Myers, despite writing letters to state and federal representatives--and the postal service itself.

"If you reached out, then you heard the signs of crickets too," Bochette laughed, when citing a lack of response.

We did reach out to the local postmaster and didn't receive any answers.

"Of course, now the post office building is being put on the market, and now that is another concern because now where do you want to put it," Bochette said.

He added that the post office won't be on Bay Street for very long as he said the lease holders are selling the building.