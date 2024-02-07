National artists coming to Fort Myers to help local charities through music

FORT MYERS, Fla. — National artists are set to hit the stage in Fort Myers with a plan to give back to local charities.

Friday, The Players formally of Chicago and Earth, Wind and Fire is set to take stage at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers.



“These guys have played for five and six decades over the years” said Kim Reilly, Owner of Seaside management. “We kind of formed this band with some of the former Grammy musicians and players and former musicians who produce, sang and wrote for Chicago and as well as Earth, Wind & Fire.”

The February 9 concert will feature hits from Chicago and Earth Wind & Fire. Reilly told Fox 4’s Briana Brownlee this a unique concert because these are the original artists and not a cover band.

“Keep in mind they are basically from the 70s when we had such iconic bands and still have such followings,” said Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson. “We expect not just local people, but for people to travel here.”

“The minority is actually the national artist. The majority of concerts that are being done are tribute shows, tributing to these guys,” Reilly said. “These bands that are actually produced and created it they’re leaving us, some are dying off.”

Reilly said part of the reason her company hosts these concerts is to give back to the communities where the events are hosted. This is the first time Seaside management hosted a concert in the City of Palms but found two charities they hold dear.

“One place that was key to my heart is Valerie’s House. They support young kids who are grieving or have lost a parent or a loved one and don’t know how to grieve,” Reilly said. “We also landed on the Harry Chapin Food Bank. I was personally unaware of the crisis of the people who go hungry.”

Reilly added after learning about how many people the food bank feeds, she said she was blown away to the point it brought her to tears. A portion of the proceeds will go to both charity events.

For ticket information click here.

