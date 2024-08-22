Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown Fort Myers

Actions

Suspect in custody following heavy police presence at Fort Myers home

The Fort Myers Police Department is working an active investigation on Lemongrass Drive.
FMPDonScene2.png
FOX 4
FMPDonScene2.png
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE 12:45 p.m.

The Fort Myers Police Department says one male suspect is in custody.

UPDATE 11:46 a.m.

The Fort Myers Police Department says SWAT and a negotiations team are working to make contact with someone inside of a home on Lemongrass Drive. Police say they have been on scene since approximately 8:40 a.m.

FMPDonScene3.png

FMPD says there is no threat to the public, but the scene is still active.

ORIGINAL REPORTING

The Fort Myers Police Department is working an active investigation on Lemongrass Drive in the Castalina community as of Thursday morning.

FMPDonScene.png

There is a large police presence in the area.

Police say this is an isolated and active scene.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood