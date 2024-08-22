Suspect in custody following heavy police presence at Fort Myers home

UPDATE 12:45 p.m.

The Fort Myers Police Department says one male suspect is in custody.

UPDATE 11:46 a.m.

The Fort Myers Police Department says SWAT and a negotiations team are working to make contact with someone inside of a home on Lemongrass Drive. Police say they have been on scene since approximately 8:40 a.m.

FMPD says there is no threat to the public, but the scene is still active.

ORIGINAL REPORTING

The Fort Myers Police Department is working an active investigation on Lemongrass Drive in the Castalina community as of Thursday morning.

There is a large police presence in the area.

Police say this is an isolated and active scene.