HISTORICAL MOMENT: Franklin Park Elementary opens its doors to a new building

FORT MYERS, Fla — The first day of school at Franklin Park Elementary is a historical moment because it's brand spanking new.

Many people in the community remember the Gentlemen's Welcome, but this year, Franklin Park Elementary started a new tradition called "Walk a Panther" to class.

Students like Jamiah Adison are seeing their classrooms for the first time.

As your Fort Myers Community Correspondent, Miyoshi Price walked with Adison. The fifth grader described everything that stood out to her.

"The colors, the teachers, the people," Adison said. "I really like it."

By the time the bell rang, classrooms were filled up for the first day in a new building.

Franklin Park is a community partnership school, so organizations and agencies like United Way, Fort Myers Fire, Fort Myers Police, Lee Health, Drug-Free Lee, and more are here to volunteer and walk a panther to class.

Some are even alumni.

"When I look at how my school was back in the day, which was really good, and how it is now, I know there's a good God up above," says Harriett Mays Turner, who is a volunteer and an alumni.

Although students are in uniform, they show uniqueness in their hairstyles, backpacks and shoe choices.

Fox 4 caught up with parents like Angelique McGuire, who says this new building is exactly what the community needs and deserves.

"It's really nice," McGuire said. "The teachers are nice. There's a lot of new opportunities. I think my kids will love it."

The district says the community center is the only part of the school that is not new, but it's being renovated and should be open in the fall.

