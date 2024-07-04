Having a Fort Myers Fourth? Remember, some bridges are closed, other roads too

FORT MYERS, Fla. — If you're coming into Fort Myers for the fourth, you might have a few slowdowns.

Your Fort Myers Community Correspondent, Miyoshi Price, drives these roads daily...

She gives us a heads-up about some road closures.

"It's kind of a fiasco, but it'll be over with soon," says Cape Coral resident Steve Dial.

The Dial family drove from Cape Coral to downtown Fort Myers for the 4th of July festivities.

Miyoshi Price The Dial family described some challenging traffic getting from Cape Coral to downtown Ft Myers, due to closed bridges and closed downtown routes, but they were weathering it all with smiles.

The Calooshatchee Bridge is closed for repairs, and the Cape Coral Bridge is closed because of the 5k and fireworks.

And that caused some traffic on the holiday.

"Midpoint Bridge is the only one we could take to get here from there," says Dawn Dial.

"This bridge is closed down the Caloosahatchee, and then when I was going to Fort Myers Beach, we happened to go over there, and it was closed due to the parade," says another person downtown Fort Myers, Wanda Revolorio.

Revolorio says holiday travel isn't too bad, but some caused them to change plans, so they decided to walk downtown until the fireworks show.

The River District Alliance shared a map showing a few closures in downtown Fort Myers.

Intersections like First Street and Dean, Hendry, and Bay Street will be closed throughout Thursday.

"We're staying at the Luminary for the weekend, so we just parked there, and we're footing it," says Dawn Dial.

Also, be sure to read the parking flyers throughout the area.

Both couples say once you get downtown, your best bet is to park and stay for the night.

"We just want everybody to be safe, happy, and healthy," says Dawn Dial.

RDA shared with Fox 4 that there will be more closures that are not new to downtown but will be in effect on Friday:

"We are closing streets on Friday starting at 2 pm for Art Walk, says the founder of the RDA, Lisa Sbuttoni. "First Street will be closed from Lee Street to Dean Street. Hendry will be closed from Main to Bay. Broadway will remain open."

