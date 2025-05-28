Fort Myers student returns to national stage for 2nd year in Spelling Bee.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — For the second consecutive year, Nicasio David from Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School in Fort Myers, is competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Nicasio David, 14, has qualified for his second shot at the national competition in Maryland after winning his regional competition.

"I hope I do better than last year. But we'll see about that," David said.

Last year, David advanced to Round 4 of the competition, making it to the quarterfinals.

"I got 60th place. To do that this year, I have to pass the test," David said.

While competing at the bee, David has already successfully spelled "tintinnabulary."

"That's actually a funny one, because it means like, relating to like, the tinkling sound of like bells. But if you misspell your word, the head judge will ring a bell. So I did not want to hear the tintinnabular sound. I wanted to spell the word right," David said.

David credits some of his martial arts training with helping him maintain focus during the competition.

"It's a really good way to just make sure you're not distracted," David said.

In David's classroom at Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School, his classmates are cheering him on. Theodore Johnson, one of David's classmates, describes him as someone who is always willing to help others.

"He's always there, like, it's not just spelling. He's always helped me with all kinds of homework," Johnson said.

To Johnson, David is just a normal, helpful kid in the classroom, but he recognizes the significance of his friend's accomplishment.

"But everyone up on that stage, he's a competitor of the National Spelling Bee, which is crazy," Johnson said.

When asked what he would say to David right now, Johnson replied, "Great job man, great job."

Tracy Rosenthal, David's 6th and 8th-grade teacher, says that students in her class describe David as humble.

"They thanked him for, like, the tutoring and the like collaboration during class, and they all excelled, and they were just so excited. And they feel like he had a good part in that," Rosenthal said.

David expresses gratitude to his teachers for their support.

"Like since I'm just representing my school on the national stage, I want to thank all my teachers," David said.

