Fort Myers council to collaborate with CRA on McCollum Hall; $4.2M still unsure.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers city leaders have voted to work with the Community Redevelopment Agency to restore McCollum Hall to a usable space, marking a pivotal moment for community advocates.

The city council did not approve giving $4.2 million to the current developer of the historic property.

In a nail-biting split decision, Mayor Kevin Anderson cast the deciding vote that pushed the project forward.

"We will renegotiate with the current developer, as far as he possibly could be the developer that does the work, but will also renegotiate with him as far as how the building's operated. If he doesn't have a good plan, then we will look for another person, another organization," Anderson said.

The mayor emphasized that the decision wasn't about whether the city had the money for the proposed plans, but rather what was the most appropriate use of those funds.

Community members packed Monday night's meeting, filling every seat in the chambers with additional people crowded in the lobby of City Hall.

Pastor James Givens from Mount Olive A.M.E. Church spoke during the meeting, supporting the current developer's concepts for a grocery store, food hall, and community spaces, with affordable housing adjacent to McCollum Hall.

"$1 million we're going to take a stand. So the 4 million they're talking about is really going to only be three, because we're going to help to make the other one come to fruition," Givens said.

Despite the forward momentum, community members say they aren't done fighting. They emphasize that McCollum Hall hasn't been rescued yet and the restoration is not secured.

