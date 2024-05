FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department is looking for witnesses of a weekend homicide.

FMPD said 28-year-old Guy Nally Noncent was killed behind a business at 3418 Fowler Street just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators did not state how Noncent was killed, nor provide details about what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about Noncent's death is asked to contact FMPD at 239-321-7700 or contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.