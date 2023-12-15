Fire fighters battle salon fire in Tice

FORT MYERS, Fla — Fire fighters spent a windy Friday morning battling a fire at a business on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers.

They tell Fox 4 the fire at Adela's Beauty Salon started at about 4:45am.

Our crews saw fire fighters inside the charred second floor of the building. There is significant damage to it and the home connected to the salon.

The man who lives in the home told Fox 4, everything he owns was inside.

For a short time streets around the Tice business were closed for emergency vehicles, but they are back open now.

Fox 4 is working to get more information about this still developing story.