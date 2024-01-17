Ferris Wheel coming to downtown Fort Myers?

FORT MYERS, Fla. — When standing in Centennial Park, could you imagine a Ferris Wheel being there?

Well the city of Fort Myers is having a discussion about bringing one to the area, and councilman Johnny Streets told Fox 4's Briana Brownleethe goal is to bring some family fun downtown.

"Yes, bring a Ferris Wheel down here, of course I would ride it," said Keith Montgomery.

Montgomery has worked and lived in Fort Myers for years and said he's on board for having a Ferris Wheel in Centennial Park, but he has one big question.

"I just don't know where they would put it," Montgomery said.

He questions where it would fit.

Streets, who is presenting the idea to city council, said he wants it in Centennial Park. He said he wants an enclosed Ferris Wheel, something similar to the Icon in Orlando to be a family friendly attraction.

"Lets fix the restrooms in Centennial Park and then get a Ferris wheel," Montgomery said.

"I think it's a really good idea if it's really safe, and it's done professionally and it's quality. It has to be super high quality," Keith Foti said.

Foti also works and lives in Fort Myers and said if the city brings a Ferris Wheel to downtown, he hopes it's something everyone can enjoy.

"I don't know how much it's going to cost per person to ride but I want all children to ride. Where there is no disparity where one child looks up and say 'I want to ride, but I can't'," Foti said.

We are still in the early stages as Tuesday's meeting is the first time the idea was presented.

