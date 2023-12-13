Donations lead to SWFL children getting toys this month from Toys for Tots

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida witnesses an outpouring of holiday cheer as the local chapter of Toys for Tots gears up to make Christmas brighter for thousands of children in the region.

The spirit of giving is in full swing at the Mount Olive Church, the central hub for this year's toy distribution efforts. The initiative, organized by the U.S. Marine Corps and supported by numerous volunteers, aims to surpass last year's efforts of gifting to over 27,000 children in Lee County.

The distribution, which started in October, is a community-driven effort with local businesses, restaurants, and even biker clubs pitching in. The toys, meant for children under the age of 12, have been collected at various points across the county, including the notable donation from the annual Florida Everblades Teddy Bear Toss. This event alone contributed around seven thousand teddy bears to local non-profits, adding a cuddly touch to the assortment of gifts.

Oscar Rauda, the lead coordinator for Toys for Tots in Lee County, emphasized the local impact of the donations. "It stays here in the community, any checks, any donations. It stays locally to help kids here, locally," said Rauda

This year, the program received applications from over 1,700 families and 46 different organizations, highlighting the growing need in the area. The shift from a storage unit to the newly opened Mount Olive Church as the distribution center has allowed for a more organized and warm environment, a stark contrast to last year's outdoor setup.

Parents like Ashley Destra, a Toys for Tots applicant, expressed gratitude for the program. "I just wanted my child to have a good Christmas this year," she shared, echoing the sentiments of many other parents in the community.

Volunteers, including recent graduates of the Marine Corps boot camp, have been helping with organizing and distributing the toys.

Zach Kielbasa, CEO of Ox Strong Moving, one of the local businesses involved, highlighted the community spirit. "Everyone's laughing, everyone's excited to be here, there's cars lined up down the block, the energy itself is worth everything," he explained.

With the distribution continuing until December 22nd, the Toys for Tots program is set to continue bringing smiles to children across Southwest Florida.